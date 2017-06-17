NAG-STORY conference na sina Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla and Pia Wurtzbach para sa isang movie na pagsasamahan nila under the direction of Joyce Bernal. Gaganap daw na superhero sa movie ang tatlong bida.

“On my way to the story conference of the Vice-Daniel-Pia movie. This is gonna be one exciting movie!

Can’t wait!” tweet ni Vice before the storycon.

This early ay hinuhulaang magiging box-office ang movie when it gets shown. May nagwi-wish din na makapasok ito sa Metro Manila Film Festival.

“Blockbuster na naman yan!”

“Patay na naman makakasabay neto sa box office!”

“Matagal na dapat eto e kaya lang laging naudlot dahil sa sched ni Daniel at Vice. Finally na tuloy rin.”

‘Yan ang nabasa naming reaction ng fans.

Once movie a year lang si Vice pero palaging blockbuster. Wala pa ring tatalo sa kanyang record. It was always himself ang tumatalo sa kanyang na-set na record.