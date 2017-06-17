Kalat na: Relasyon ni Maine kay Sef Cadayona aprub sa pamilya By Alex Brosas Bandera

AYAW talagang tantanan si Maine Mendoza ng chismis about Sef Cadayona. May mahaderang fan na nagchismis na madalas daw magkasama sina Maine at Sef since wala na silang project. Ang nakakaloka, say ng fan na proud na proud daw ang madir ni Sef kay Maine. “Malamang magkasama na naman yang si Sef at Maine, tapos na taping ng DTBY tapos wala na ring taping si lalake ng Meant To Be, kaya happy yang dalawa magdamag na namang magkukulong sa kuwarto. One to sawa! hahahaha!!! “Balita na din sa Laguna yang dalawa taga doon si Lalake pinagkakalat daw nung nanay ni Boy. Proud na proud si future Mother in Law. Yeeee!!!” ‘Yan ang chika ng mahaderang fan. Any comment, Maine and Sef?

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.