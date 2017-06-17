FAN girl mode ang ilan nating celebrities na nanood ng concert ni Britney Spears nu’ng Huwebes.

Isa na rito si KC Concepcion na umaming matagal nang nasa bucket list niya (noon pang teenager siya) ang mapanood nang live si Britney.

Saad niya sa kanyang Instagram, “I would watch her music videos over & over to learn her choreo & dance to all her infectious beats. Like other fans I worried about her when she had her breakdown but girl’s a fighter & on top of her game now. What a journey it’s been for this showgirl. The hair flips are endless. Her toned muscles too.”

Si Maja Salvador naman, naging instant fan ni Britney nang ilabas ng international singer ang kanyang kantang “Hit Me Baby One More Time.”