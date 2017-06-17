Gerald Sibayan namanhikan na sa pamilya ni Ai Ai; di na pwedeng umurong sa kasal By Jun Nardo Bandera

PAMANHIKAN photos na ang ipinost ni Ai Ai delas Alas sa kanyang Instagram account kahapon. May caption itong, “Meet the parents day. #balae #manugang.” Sa isang litrato, group picture naman ang inilabas niya kasama ang anak na si Sancho, ang kanyang adoptive mother, si Gerald Sibayan, parents niya at lawyers. May caption ito na: “Family picture with our lawyers…GOD IS GREAT AMEN.” “This is it!” ang tugon naman ni Ai Ai sa isang kaibigang editor sa post niya. Sa nalalapit na kasal nina Ai Ai at Gerald, matatahimik na rin siguro ang mga taong nagsasabi sa kanyang lolokohin lang siya ng boyfriend. Pinatunayan din ni Gerald na wagas ang pagmamahal niya sa Comedy Queen dahil sa kabila ng mga challenges na pinagdaanan ng kanilang relasyon ay nananatiling matatag ang kanilang pagsasama. Best wishes, Ai at Ge! May nanalo na!

