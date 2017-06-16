2 bumangga sa checkpoint, patay By John Roson

Dalawang lalaki ang patay nang makipagbarilan sa mga alagad ng batas matapos banggain ang checkpoint ng pulisya sa Bulacan at Pangasinan, Huwebes ng gabi at Biyernes ng umaga. Napatay ang isang di pa kilalang armado nang makipagbarilan sa mga pulis sa Brgy. Sta. Cruz, Guiguinto, dakong alas-4 ng umaga, ayon sa ulat ng Bulacan provincial police. Bago ito, pinara ng mga pulis ang lalaking naka-motorsiklo. Pero imbes na huminto’y pinabilis pa ng lalaki ang pagpapatakbo sa motor kaya hinabol ng mga alagad ng batas. Makaraan ang ilang daang metro’y bumaba sa motor at nanakbo ang lalaki, at pinaputukan ang mga tumutugis. Gumanti ng putok ang mga pulis at napatay ang armado. Narekober sa suspek ang kalibre-.22 pistola at mga sachet ng hinihinalang shabu. Ilang oras bago ito, dakong alas-11:40 ng gabi Huwebes, napatay din ng mga nagtse-checkpoint na pulis ang isang armadong naka-motor sa Mangaldan, ayon sa ulat ng Pangasinan provincial police. Nang mapansin ang checkpoint sa bahagi ng National Highway na sakop ng Brgy. Anolid ay pinabilis pa ng lalaki ang kanyang motor at binangga ang harang, kaya sumemplang. Habang nilalapitan ng mga pulis ang lalaki’y pinaputukan nito ang mga alagad ng batas, na kagyat namang gumanti, ayon sa ulat. Dinala pa ang armado sa Medical Centrum Hospital ng Dagupan City, pero di na umabot nang buhay. Nakuhaan ang lalaki ng kalibre-.38 revolver na may tatlo pang bala, habang sa kanyang tabi’y natagpuan ang tatlong basyo, at sa u-box ng motor ay nakuha ang dalawang sachet ng hinihinalang shabu, ayon sa pulisya.

