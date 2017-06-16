Janella naaksidente sa shooting, ulo tumama sa harness By Ervin Santiago Bandera

BALITANG naaksidente ang Kapamilya singer-actress na si Janella Salvador sa shooting ng pelikula nila ni Elmo Magalona na “Bloody Crayons.” Ayon kay Janella, tumama ang ulo niya sa isang harness na gawa sa metal kaya nagkasugat ang kanyang noo. Agad naman daw nadala sa ospital ang dalaga at nabigyan ng first aid treatment. Nagpapasalamat naman si Janella at hindi napuruhan ang kanyang ulo. Huwag na raw mag-alala ang kanyang mga fans dahil okay na raw siya ngayon. Labis naman ang pag-aalala ng kanyang ka-loveteam na si Elmo nang mabalitaan ang nangyari kay Janella. Wala raw sa location si Elmo nang maganap ang aksidente. Ang “Bloody Crayons” ay isang horror movie under Star Cinema kung saan kasama rin ng ElNella sina Julia Barretto, Ronnie Alonte, Sofia Andres at Iñigo Pascual.

