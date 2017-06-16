Patay ang isang dating konsehal ng Victoria, Oriental Mindoro, nang makipagbarilan sa mga pulis na dadakip sa kanya sa buy-bust operation Huwebes ng gabi. Dead on arrival sa klinika si Roel Palaganas Ganad, 32, dahil sa dalawang tama ng bala, sabi ni Supt. Imelda Tolentino, tagapagsalita ng MIMAROPA Regional police. Isinagawa ang buy-bust laban kay Ganad, na itinuturing na “high value target” ng Victoria Police, sa Brgy. Ordovila dakong alas-8:30. Napansin ni Ganad na mga pulis ang ka-transaksyon kaya bumunot ng kalibre-.38 pistola at pinaputukan ang mga operatiba, ani Tolentino. Dahil dito’y gumanti ang mga pulis at tinamaan si Ganad sa katawan. Nakatakas naman ang isa niyang kasama, lulan ng di motorsiklo. Isinugod pa si Ganad sa Umali Medical Clinic, pero di na umabot nang buhay, ani Tolentino. Nakuhaan ang dating konsehal ng anim na sachet ng hinihinalang shabu at baril, aniya.

