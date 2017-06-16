Kuta ng Abu Sayyaf binomba ng AFP; Vietnamese hostage nakatakas By John Roson Bandera

Nakatakas ang Vietnamese sailor na dinukot at binihag ng Abu Sayyaf sa Basilan nang magsagawa ng air strike at paputukan ng kanyon ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang kuta ng bandidong grupo sa lalawigan Biyernes, ayon sa militar. Tumakas si Hoang Vo nang magpulasan ang mga kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf sa gitna ng airstrike at artillery fire, sabi ni Col. Juvymax Uy, commander ng Armed Forces Joint Task Force Basilan. Isinagawa ng task force ang opensiba sa kuta ni Abu Sayyaf sub-commander Furudji Indama sa Sumisip-Ungkaya Pukan complex dakong alas-8:30, at matapos iyo’y natagpuan si Vo, ani Uy. Natagpuan ang 28-anyos na si Vo na may sugat sa likod, anang military official. Idineklarang nasa stable condition si Vo matapos malapatan ng lunas, ani Uy. Nakatagpo rin ang mga kawal ng dalawang M653 rifle, isang M16 rifle, at isang Garand rifle sa puwesto ng Abu Sayyaf, aniya pa. Si Vo, residente ng Nghe An, Vietnam, ay dinukot kasama ng lima pang Vietnamese crew member ng M/V Royal 16 sa bahagi ng dagat na malapit sa Sibago Island noong Nobyembre 11, 2016. Mga kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf na nakabase sa Basilan ang nagsagawa ng pagdukot at hawak pa ng mga ito ang ibang Vietnamese, ayon sa militar. Bukod sa mga Vietnamese, may hawak ding 21 pang ibang bihag ang Abu Sayyaf sa lalawigan ng Sulu.

