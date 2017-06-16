Hunyo 26 (Lunes) idineklarang regular holiday para sa paggunita ng Eid’l Fitr Bandera

PORMAL nang ipinalabas ng Palasyo ang Proclamation 235 na nagdedeklara sa Hunyo 26, 2017 (Lunes) bilang regular holiday bilang paggunita ng Eid’l Fitr (Feast of Ramadhan).

“The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity and celebration Eid’t Fitr,” sabi sa Proclamation 235.

Sa ilalim ng Republic Act 9177, idinideklara ang Eid’l Fitr bilang regular holiday sa buong bansa.

“In order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness, it is necessary to declare Monday, 26 June 2017, as a regular holiday throughout the country,” ayon pa sa Proclamation 235.

