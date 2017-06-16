Baril na ginamit sa pagpatay sa mayor ng Bohol hindi natagpuan Cebu Daily News

NABIGO ang mga otoridad na matagpuan ang baril na ginamit sa pagpatay kay Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel matapos halughugin ang tatlong-palapag na bahay ni Bohol Board Member Niño Rey Boniel. Sinabi ni Senior Insp. Windell Abella, Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG) na hinahanap nila ang isang Glock 17 caliber mm pistol na may serial number GLT 255, nakarehistro sa ilalim ng pangalan ni Niño, ang pangunahing suspek sa pagpatay sa kanyang misis na si Gisela. Matatagpuan ang bahay sa isang subdivision sa Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Ipinalabas ni Judge Ramon Daomilas, ng Regional Trial Court Branch 11 sa Cebu City ang search warrant, na nagbibigay ng permiso para pasukin ang bahay ng mga Boniel sa Monterrazas Village sa Barangay Guadalupe. “The search yielded negative results,” sabi ni Abellana.

Matatagpuan ang bahay ng mag-asawa sa bayan ng Bien Unido, Bohol, kung saan nanalo si Gisela bilang mayor noong 2016 para palitan ang kanyang mister na nanalo bilang board member ng 2nd district ng Bogol.

Nakakulong si Niño sa Fuente Osmeña Police Station sa Cebu City.

Hindi pa rin natatagpuan ang mga labi ni Gisela matapos itapon ang kanyang bangkay sa karagatan.

