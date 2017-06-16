Lindol sa Surigao at South Cotabato By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Niyanig ng magkahiwalay na lindol ang South Cotabato at Surigao del Sur ngayong araw.

Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang lindol na may lakas na magnitude 4.2 alas-2:07 ng umaga.

Ang sentro nito ay 19 kilometro sa silangan ng bayan ng T’boli. May lalim itong 23 kilometro at sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar.

Naramdaman ang Intensity IV sa Gen. Santos City.

Alas-9:44 ng umaga naman ng maramdaman ang magnitude 4.9 lindol sa Surigao del Sur. Ang sentro ay natunton 55 kilometro sa silangan ng Bislig at may lalim itong anim na kilometro.

Nagdulot ito ng Intensity IV paggalaw sa Bislig City, at Intensity II sa Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

