MRT balik na sa normal pero nasira ulit By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Bumalik na ngayong araw sa normal ang operasyon ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3.

Pero nagkaaberya nanaman ang operasyon nito ilang oras matapos ianunsyo ang pagbabalik sa normal ng operasyon.

Ayon sa MRT 18 tren ang pinatakbo kahapon ng umaga mula sa 15 noong Huwebes. Mula sa bilis na 20 kilometro bawat oras noong Miyerkules at Huwebes ay ibinalik na ito sa 40 kilometro bawat oras.

Labingwalong tren ang pinatatakbo kapag rush hour at 15 kung hindi rush hour.

Mayroong apat na minutong pagitan ang pagdating ng tren sa mga istasyon.

Nabawasan ang bilang ng mga tren na bumibiyahe matapos na makitaan ng biyak ang isa sa mga ehe ng bagon. Ang ehe ang humahawak sa mga gulong ng bagon upang hindi ito lumihis sa riles.

Samantala, alas-10:04 ng umaga ay nagkaroon ng technical problem ang tren na patungo sa north bound.

Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Quezon Avenue station.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.