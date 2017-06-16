Revilla pinayagang dumalaw sa ama By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinayagan ng Sandiganbayan First Division si dating Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., na dumalaw sa kanyang ama na nasa St. Lukes Medical Center sa Taguig City.

Pupunta si Revilla sa ospital sa Lunes mula 6 hanggang 10 ng umaga. Maaari siyang makaalis sa PNP Custodial Center sa Camp Crame isang oras bago ang pinayagang pagdalaw.

Makadadalaw din siya sa Martes mula 11 ng umaga hanggang 3 ng hapon.

Mas mahaba ang hiniling na oras ng pagdalaw ni Revilla sa kanyang inihaing mosyon.

Si Revilla ang magbabayad sa lahat ng kakailanganing gastusin sa kanyang paglabas.

Ipinaalala rin ng korte na bawat siyang magpaunlak ng panayam sa media at gumamit ng communication gadgets.

Sasailalim sa percutaneous mitral clip o operasyon sa puso si dating Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr., sa Lunes.

“Deeply concerned about the medical condition of his father, who has been in and out of the hospital these past few months, accused Revilla yet again respectfully implores this Honorable Court’s kind consideration and compassion that he be allowed to visit, and be with his ailing and weak father while he is undergoing the foregoing medical procedure,” saad ng mosyon ng nakababatang Revilla.

