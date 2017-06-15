MAIPAGPAPATULOY na ni Rio Olympian Mary Joy Tabal ang kanyang paghahanda at pagsasanay para sa pagsabak nito sa 29th Southeast Asian Games sa Agosto 19-30 sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Ito ay matapos na muling tanggapin ng Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) bilang miyembro ng pambansang koponan ang four-time Milo Marathon champion mula Guba, Cebu na si Tabal.

Nagpadala ng email si Tabal sa Patafa kung saan sinabi nito ang pagsang-ayon sa mga kundisyon na itinakda ng Patafa Reinstatement Committee para muli siyang mapabilang sa pambansang koponan.

“The Patafa grants the request of Ms. Tabal to be reinstated, for the third time, to the Philippine Athletics team to the Kuala Lumpur Southeast Asian (SEA Games) in August 2017,” ayon sa opisyal na pahayag mula kay Patafa president Philip Ella Juico.

“With marathoner Ms. Mary Joy Tabal’s recent email to Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) dated June 14, 2017 that has a commitment to comply with all of Patafa’s rules and regulations of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa),’’ ayon sa pahayag.

“From having a five- time SEA Games gold medalist, Patafa national coach as her official coach; to reporting to the Patafa office upon her arrival from her overseas training and regularly thereafter; and with her statement that she never spoke negatively about Patafa in public and in social media; to her declaration that she is withdrawing her February 17, 2017 letter to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) she was asked to sign by PSC; the Patafa grants the request of Ms. Tabal to be reinstated, for the third time, to the Philippine Athletics team to the Kuala Lumpur Southeast Asian (SEA Games) in August 2017.”

Bukod sa pagkakaroon ng personal coach ay inatasan ang dating national athlete na si Rene Herrera bilang official coach ni Tabal.

“Ms. Tabal continues with her training program designed by her present technical staff and will submit the same to Patafa and PSC, through Patafa, in accordance with long-standing rules. Ms. Tabal will have as her designated official coach, Mr. Rene Herrera, five-time SEA Games gold medalist, and is further allowed to bring her own technical staff to the SEA Games competitions, in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEA Games organizing committee and the Philippine Olympic Committee,” sabi pa nito.

“To facilitate her integration into the Patafa community of athletes, coaches and upon officials, Ms. Tabal, will report,upon her arrival from overseas training on August 9, 2017 or shortly thereafter, to the Patafa in Manila so that she can further familiarize herself with her responsibilities and commitments as one of the stakeholders of Patafa and the serious repercussions, applicable to all Patafa athletes, of violations of Patafa rules.”

“We look forward to Ms. Tabal working with the entire Patafa team as a positive contributor to the victories that the 33 other members of the Athletics team are well on their way to achieving for the country and the Filipino people.”

Matatandaan na huling nagtala ng pinakamabilis at bagong national record si Tabal sa distansiyang 21 kilometro sa pagsali nito sa Scotiabank Ottawa Half-Marathon.