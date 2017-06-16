SINASADYA ba ni Matteo Guidicelli ang magpa-yummy para mas lalo pang ma-in love sa kanya si Sarah Geronimo at para paglawayin din ang mga beking nagpapantasya sa kanya?

Usap-usapan kasi ng nga netizens ngayon ang mga hubad na litrato ni Matteo sa kanyang Instagram account na kuha sa kanyang training para sa mga sasalihang triathlon.

May sexy photo ang binata na naka-post sa kanyang IG account kung saan naka-trunks lang siya at obvious na katatapos lang mag-swimming.

Maraming naloka sa nasabing picture dahil nga kulang na lang ay mag-hello na ang kanyang pototoy.

Komento nga ng isang follower ni Matteo, “Super hot! Jackpot si Sarah G. Kainggit! Siguro kung ako ang dyowa ni Matt hindi ko na yan palalabasin ng kwarto. Magkukulong lang kami forever! Hahahaha! Sex addict lang!”

Hirit naman ng isang beki, “Payummy pa more Matteo! Tsalap tsalap mo! Sana next time mas skimpy pa…kaasar ka Sarah G nasa yo na ang lahat! Pwede patikim muna bago kayo pakasal?”

“Matteo is super hot! Wala syang arte in showing his body and his proud merchandise. He’s really hard! We hope to see him in projects where he can show his body and his…you know what!” ang tila laway na laway na comment ng isa pang follower.

Nang makausap ng ilang members ng entertainment press si Matteo sa media conference ng Sun Life Financial kamakailan, natawa lang si Matteo nang tanungin tungkol sa kanyang mga sexy photos.

“Me, I just post the things I love doing, my lifestyle, my triathlon, and that’s my avenue. I don’t try to be a sex symbol.

“I just do what I love doing. This is my sports, running, biking, swimming, yun, that’s what I do,” sey pa ng binata.

Hirit pa ng boyfriend ni Sarah, “Yung trunks naman, that’s what you use for swimming. It’s not naman to be sexy. It’s our uniform, kumbaga.”