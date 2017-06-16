NAG-ANNOUNCE ang TC Candler ng iba pang kandidata sa “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2017”.
Nakasama sa bagong listahan sina Andrea Brillantes, Jessy Mendiola, Julia Barretto and Ellen Adarna.
Ano ang common denominator nila? They’re all Kapamilya stars.
Ang tatlong Kapamilya stars na unang pumasok bilang candidates from the Philippines ay sina Kathryn Bernardo, Liza Soberano and Nadine Lustre.
But we think that TC Candler should also consider Elisse Joson, ang napakagandang ka-loveteam ni Mccoy de Leon na masasabi naming refreshing ang beauty.
Next to Liza Soberano, si Elisse na ang isa sa may pinakamagandang mukha sa showbiz so we felt that it would be a sin na hindi siya makasama sa “The 100 Most Beautiful List”.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94