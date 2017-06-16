NAG-ANNOUNCE ang TC Candler ng iba pang kandidata sa “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2017”.

Nakasama sa bagong listahan sina Andrea Brillantes, Jessy Mendiola, Julia Barretto and Ellen Adarna.

Ano ang common denominator nila? They’re all Kapamilya stars.

Ang tatlong Kapamilya stars na unang pumasok bilang candidates from the Philippines ay sina Kathryn Bernardo, Liza Soberano and Nadine Lustre.

But we think that TC Candler should also consider Elisse Joson, ang napakagandang ka-loveteam ni Mccoy de Leon na masasabi naming refreshing ang beauty.

Next to Liza Soberano, si Elisse na ang isa sa may pinakamagandang mukha sa showbiz so we felt that it would be a sin na hindi siya makasama sa “The 100 Most Beautiful List”.