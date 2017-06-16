Kris nagsinungaling noon kay Tita Cory para kay Gabby By Alex Brosas Bandera

LOLIT Solis posted throwback photo of The Queen of Talk and Gabby Concepcion. Ibinuking ni Lolit kung paano nakagawa ng paraan si Kris na makasama ang crush niyang si Gabby noon. “Alam n’yo bigla ko naalala Kris at Gabby sa photo na ito kalokah. Si Kris ang favorite loveteam niya ay Sharon/Gabby kaya siguro crush na crush niya si Gabby noon pa so pagpasok niya ng showbiz kilig-kiligan siya. “Nakakatawa, isang incident noon presidente pa si Tita Cory medyo ek ek boyfriend girlfriend silang dalawa at naisip nila ng mag-date sa Anilao Batangas, sa beach house ni Gabby. Of course hindi papayag si tita Cory. So ang ginawa ni Tetay nagpaalam sa mommy niya na may taping siya sa Anilao. “Bongga, nag ocular dun ang PSG, nag aerial inspection pa the night before. So araw ng date, punta na si Kris with matching 16 PSG, mga alalay, friends at personal cook. Bongga di bah! Ito na, oras ng uwian sabi ng personal cook ni tita Cory ‘sumbong kita mommy mo wala naman palang taping nagkita lang kayo Gabby dito.’ Hah hah hah. “Sagot ni Kris ‘Magsumbong ka mas maniniwala sa akin si mommy noh.’ O di ba bata pa si Kris maabilidad na at kahit bantayan pa 16 PSG lusot siya. kalokah talaga si Tetay hah hah. #throwbackkk #lolitkulit #instatalk @krisaquino @concepciongabby.” ‘Yan ang caption ni Lolit sa photo nina Kris at Gabby.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.