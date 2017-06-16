KRIS Aquino proved to all and sundry that she’s indeed working on her first Hollywood movie.

Her recent post with Hollywood star Constance Wu is already an indication that she’s indeed in the cast of “Crazy Rich Asians”.

Noong una kasi, pinagtatawanan ang paandar ni Kris about her Hollywood film all because naglabas na ng cast members ang movie and her name wasn’t in it.

But a picture with Constance Wu seemingly vindicated Kris from her bashers. Also, she posted a photo while inside Four Seasons Hotel in Singapore.

Nakakaloka lang kasi parang Kris took a swipe when she posted this caption on her photo: “Rain Delay- finally headed to my rehearsal. Thank You for being w/ me @juansarte @boopyap @kimiyap @nantealingasa @jonathanvelasco__ and @nix722.

“Special mention to the multi-tasking #Bincai (because I need someone to remind me to take my maintenance on time, to monitor my BP, and to get adequate, restful sleep) – bago po kayo mag comment na ang dami kong sinama, gastos ko po ang pamasahe, hotel, and professional fees nila.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity & I just wanted the people who really make me look my best, and those who have shown me true compassion, loyalty, and love to be part of this extraordinary experience. #nervous #excited.”

Bongga si Kris, ha. She has a COTERIE of alalay and professional staff ang her beck and call. Yayamanin talaga.