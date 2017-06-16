Diether bibida sa ‘My Breastfeeding Dad: The Anton Ramos Story’ By Jun Nardo Bandera

BANGGAAN ng dalawang 90s matinee idol ang magaganap ngayong Sabado ng gabi. Magkakatapat sina Piolo Pascual at Diether Ocampo! Yun nga lang, sa magkalabang network ang magaganap na acting showdown ng dalawa – si Diether sa Magpakailanman habang si Piolo naman ay bibida sa drama anthology ng Channel 2. Para sa Father’s Day special ang kapwa guesting nila dahil hindi na rin naman sila mga matinee idol. Pero tingin namin mas kakaiba ang karakter ni Diet dahil breastfeeding daddy ang role niya at first time gagawin ito ng aktor sa isang drama series. May titulong “My Breastfeeding Dad: The Anton Ramos Story”, makakasama ni Diether dito si Miss World 2013 Megan Young with Menggie Cobarrubias, Shermaine Santiago, Faith de Silva, Dentrix Ponce, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Dave Bornea at Janna Trias. Mula nang magkakilala ay agad nahulog ang loob ni Anton (Diether) kay Cel (Megan). Dahil sa kakulitan ng binata, umibig rin sa kanya si Cel. Hindi nagtagal, nagsama sila at nabiyayaan sila ng isang anak. Ngunit isang trahedya ang gigimbal sa kanilang munting pamilya na susubok kay Anton bilang isang asawa at isang ama. Dahil hiling ng kaniyang asawa na mapa-breastfeed ang anak, si Anton ang hahaligi rito at magiging kaisa-isang breastfeeding father sa kilusan ng breastfeeding mothers. Huwag palalampasin ang Magpakailanman ngayong Sabado pagkatapos ng Pepito Manaloto sa GMA.

Ang tanong ngayon ng mga supporters ni Diet, tuloy-tuloy na kaya ang pagiging Kapuso ni Diether?

