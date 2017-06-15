Inaalam ngayon ng mga puwersa ng pamahalaan kung gaano na kalawak ang suportang nakukuha ng Maute group di lang sa Mindanao, kundi pati sa ibang bahagi ng Pilipinas at maging sa ibang bansa, ayon sa militar.

Inamin ni Brig. Gen. Gilbert Gapay na may ginagawang ganitong imbestigasyon ang militar matapos mapansin na ilan sa mga suspek sa rebelyon sa Marawi City, kung saan may malaking papel ang Maute group, ang naaresto sa Eastern Mindanao.

“This is part of our effort to unearth the extent of their support network in Mindanao and other areas here and abroad,” sabi ni Gapay, tagapagsalita ng martial law sa Eastern Mindanao, sa isang text message.

Ibinigay ni Gapay ang pahayag nang tanungin sa assessment ng militar kung bakit dumarami ang mga nadadakip na suspek ng rebelyon sa rehiyon.

“It could be their reason – to flee from Marawi and other ‘hot areas.’ It could also be an indicator of the presence of some supporters in the places where they were caught,” ani Gapay.

Di bababa sa anim katao na ang nadadakip para sa rebelyon sa Marawi. Apat sa kanila’y naaresto sa mga lugar na sakop ng Eastern Mindanao habang di bababa sa dalawa ang nadakip sa Western Mindanao.

Kabilang sa apat si Cayamora Maute, ama ng Maute brothers na namumuno sa mga armado sa Marawi; at anak niyang si Norhana. Nadakip ang mag-ama at tatlo pa katao sa isang checkpoint sa Davao City noong Hunyo 6.

Nang sumunod na araw, Hunyo 7, nadakip naman si dating Marawi Mayor Fahad Salic, na hinihinalang nagpondo at nag-armas sa Maute group, sa Villanueva, Misamis Oriental.

Pinakahuling nadakip sa Eastern Mindanao si Mohammad Noaim Maute, pinsan ng Maute brothers at hinihinalang bomber. Naaresto siya sa Cagayan de Oro City Huwebes ng umaga.

Bago ito’y napabalita na may mga kasapi ng Maute group nang nakapasok sa Iligan City, na sakop din ng Eastern Mindanao.

Hinikayat ni Gapay ang mga residente na suportahan ang pagpapatupad ng Armed Forces Eastern Mindanao Command (EMC) sa martial law, upang mapigilan ang Maute group sa pagsasagawa ng “terroristic activities” sa rehiyon.

“EMC is expecting more arrests in the coming days as tracking and monitoring are intensified against the persons listed in the two orders of arrest issued by the martial law administrator,” sabi ni Gapay sa isang kalatas.

Samantala, kabilang naman sa mga nadakip na suspek ng rebelyon sa Western Mindanao ang ina ng Maute brothers na si Ominta “Farhana” Maute at Nasser Dilangalen, na umano’y recruiter ng armadong grupo.

Matatandaan na naharang si Ominta Maute, na umano’y humawak sa pondo ng grupo, at siyam pa katao sa Masiu, Lanao del Sur, noong Hunyo 9, habang tila tumatakas mula sa lalawigan.

Si Dilangalen, isang foreman sa Cotabato City engineering office, ay nadakip sa lungsod noong Hunyo 8.

Kabuuang 324 katao ang pinapaaresto para sa rebelyong may kaugnayan sa nagaganap na krisis sa Marawi.

Nakalista ang kanilang mga pangalan o alyas sa Arrest Orders 1 at 2 na inisyu ni Defense Secretary at martial law administrator Delfin Lorenzana noong Mayo 29 at Hunyo 5.

Una nang nagpahayag si Lorenzana ng paniniwala na nagagawa ng Maute group at mga kasabwat nito na sabayan ang militar sa bakbakan dahil sa pondong mula sa mga politikong sangkot sa iligal na droga, isang recruitment agency ng mag-asawang Syrian at Moroccan, at perang tinanggap ni Isnilon Hapilon mula sa Gitnang Silangan.

Si Hapilon, kilalang Abu Sayyaf commander na mula Basilan, ay ang pinakamataas na pinuno umano ng mga armado sa Marawi dahil sa pagiging “emir” ng ISIS sa Pilipinas, ayon sa militar.