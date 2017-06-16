Kim Domingo pigil na pigil ang paghuhubad; pambenta ang boobs By Jun Nardo Bandera

SIGURADONG magpipiyesta at magkakagulo na naman ang mga kalalakihan sa first photo book ng sexy actress na si Kim Domingo mula sa FHM. Sa cover pa lang, super paandar na ang Kapuso sexy actress, huh! Sa totoo lang, kulang na lang ay tanggalin na ni Kim ang suot niya at ibuyang-yang ang kanyang malulusog na dibdib. Feeling namin ay pigil na pigil pa ang paghuhubad ni Kim Domingo dahil napapanood pa rin siya sa mga GMA shows. Kahit sa afternoon serye nilang D’Originals ay hindi pa rin tumotodo ang dalaga. So, kung bitin pa kayo sa mga Instagram posts ng hubaderang si Kim kung saan halos araw-araw ay may bago siyang pasabog sa IG, buy kayo ng photo book nyang “State Of Undress”.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.