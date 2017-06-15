ITINANGGI ng Palasyo na may sakit si Pangulong Duterte matapos namang apat nang araw nang walang opisyal na iskedyul simula pa noong Lunes.

“The President is well. Is… The President just needs… After all, you have to consider that he has been on the road for at least 23 days regarding — fulfilling his martial law supervision,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella sa isang briefing sa Malacanang.

Idinagdag ni Abella na nananatili si Duterte sa Maynila simula pa noong Linggo ng gabi matapos siyang dumating mula sa pagbisita sa Mindanao.

“So, you know, it has been really brutal so we have to allow him this kind of rest. Well, you know, he’s taking some time off so I cannot really give you the definite date. But he’s just taking some time off to rejuvenate,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Idinagdag ni Abella na wala pang petsa kung kailan muling lalabas si Duterte para sa kanyang mga opisyal na aktibidad.

“Let’s just put it this way: That he’s resting for some time,” sabi pa ni Abella.

Matatandaang hindi sinipot ni Duterte ang pagdiriwang ng ika-119 na anibersaryo ng Araw ng Kalayaan noong Hunyo 12 dahil sa hindi maganda ang kanyang pakiramdam.

“Since it’s private time so I am sure he is spending time mainly resting,” sabi pa ni Abella.

Inamin naman ni Abella na hindi niya batid kung nagpakonsulta si Duterte sa doktor hinggil sa kanyang kalusugan.

“I am not privy to those matters,” dagdag ni Abella.