Nagtamo ng bahagyang pinsala ang isang banyagang mamahayag na nagko-cover ng krisis sa Marawi City nang madaplisan ng “sniper bullet” habang nasa loob ng compound ng Lanao del Sur Provincial Capitol Huwebes ng umaga, ayon sa militar. Nagtamo ng bahagyang pinsala ang isang banyagang mamahayag na nagko-cover ng krisis sa Marawi City nang madaplisan ng “sniper bullet” habang nasa loob ng compound ng Lanao del Sur Provincial Capitol Huwebes ng umaga, ayon sa militar.

Dinala si Adam Harvey, ng Australian Broadcasting Company, sa isang klinika dahil sa daplis sa leeg, sabi ni Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, tagapagsalita ng Armed Forces.

“What we gathered is in the course of the fight at the other side of the capitol, there may have been a sniper bullet that strayed to the area and accidentally hit the journalist,” sabi ni Padilla sa isang pulong-balitaan.

Hindi “life-threatening” ang sugat at idineklarang malayo sa panganib si Harvey matapos malapatan ng lunas, aniya.

Ang provincial capitol ay itinuturing na “safe zone” dahil nasa kabila ng lugar kung saan sinasagupa ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang mga kasapi ng Maute group, na may kaugnayan diumano sa ISIS.

Nasa pagitan ng dalawang lugar ang Kampo Ranao ng militar.

Dahil sa insidente, hinikayat ni Padilla ang mga mamamahayag na manatili lang sa “safe zones” na itinalaga ng militar, kabilang ang provincial capitol.

Pero ayon kay Padilla, sa kabila nito’y posibleng may mga bala pa rin na umabot sa safe zones kaya sinisikap ng militar na maitulak pa nang mas malayo sa kapitolyo ang Maute group.

“The area of Marawi remains a dangerous place because of the existence of snipers in certain areas… what happened this morning, even if it (capitol) was a safe zone, there are possibilities of stray bullets getting into your areas,” ani Padilla.