Binawasan na ang bilang ng mga bumibiyaheng tren, tatlong beses nagka-aberya ang Metro Rail Transit Line 3 kahapon.

Unang nagka-aberya ang MRT alas-11:40 ng umaga. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Buendia station south bound dahil sa technical problem.

Ala-1:26 ng hapon ng magkaroon ng technical problem ang tren sa Magallanes station north bound.

Pinababa naman ang mga pasahero ng tren sa GMA Kamuning station north bound dahil din sa technical problem.

Mula sa 20 tren, ginawa na lamang 15 tren ang bumibiyahe sa MRT upang masuri ang mga bagon nito. Pinabagal din ang biyahe ng mga tren sa 20 kilometro bawat oras matapos na makitaan ng sira ang ehe ng ilang tren.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.