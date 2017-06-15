Binisita ni dating Sen. Bongbong Marcos ang Ilocos 6 na 17 araw ng nakakulong sa Kamara de Representantes.

Itinuro ni Marcos si House majority leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Farinas na siyang nasa likod ng pagsuway ng Kamara de Representantes sa desisyon ng Court of Appeals na palayain ang anim na opisyal ng Ilocos Norte na ipinadetine dahil sa hindi umano pagsasabi ng totoo sa pagdinig ng House committee on good government.

“Ang nangyari kasi is that the proponent of all to this is Cong. Farinas and he has decided that the Congress should defy the order of the CA,” ani Farinas. “Hindi pinapa serve sa sheriff yung order, kaya nakaka awa naman pinuntahan ko’t makita ko naman kasi. Mga tao ko ito eh.”

Sinabi ni Marcos na naging tao rin ni Farinas ang mga ipinakulong niya ng siya ay maging gubernador ng probinsya.

“….Mukhang hindi lang nagustuhan ang sagot nila dun sa hearing ikinulong na lang sila…and we are pursuing every legal recourse that will be available to us for them to be release,” dagdag pa ng dating senador.

Tinawag ni Marcos na “cruel and unusual” ang nangyayari sa Ilocos 6.

Sumulat din si Marcos kay House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez upang hilingin dito na kilalanin ang utos ng CA na palayain na ang Ilocos 6.

“So we are continuing to pursue all legal avenues for them to be release… they are beginning to suffer symptoms syempre hindi sila nakakapag pahinga hindi maganda. May mga edad na yung iba.”

