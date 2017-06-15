Maute ‘bomber’ dakip sa Cagayan de Oro City By John Roson Bandera

Naaresto si Mohammad Noaim Maute, pinaniniwalaang bomber ng grupong sumalakay sa Marawi City, sabi ni Brig. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, tagapagsalita ng martial law sa Eastern Mindanao. Dinampot ng mga sundalo’t pulis si Maute sa inuupahan niyang bahay sa Sitio Sta. Cruz, Brgy. Macasandig dakong alas-7, ani Gapay. Mga tauhan ng Army 4th Infantry Division, Cagayan de Oro City Police, at intelligence operatives ang dumakip sa suspek, sabi naman ni Supt. Lemuel Gonda, tagapagsalita ng Northern Mindanao regional police. Gumamit ang 22-anyos na Maute, kilala sa mga alyas na “Abu Jadid” at “Almahid Pangomping Romato,” ng pekeng student identification card ng Mindanao State University na may pangalang Alfaiz Mamintal, ani Gonda. Inamin ni Maute sa inisyal na imbestigasyon na siya’y pinsan ng magkakapatid na Maute na namuno sa pagsalakay sa Marawi, ani Gapay. Inaalam pa ng mga imbestigador kung anong pakay ng naarestong Maute sa Cagayan de Oro, anang military official. Kabilang si Maute sa mga nakalista sa Arrest Order No. 1, na inisyu ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana laban sa mga taong sangkot umano sa rebelyon sa Marawi, aniya. Ipinalabas ni Lorenzana, na siya ring administrador ng martial law na umiiral sa Mindanao, noong Mayo 29. Dinala si Maute sa Cagayan de Oro City Police Station 9 (Macasandig) para idokumento at imbestigahan.

