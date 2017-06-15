Netizen ginawang katatawanan ang ‘unli-rice ban’ ni Villar INQUIRER.net

BINATIKOS ng mga netizen ang panukala ni Sen. Cynthia Villar na ipagbawal ang unli-rice sa mga restaurant, kung saan ginawa pang katatawanan ang isyu. Nag-post ang mga netizen ng iba’t ibang memes sa social media para tutulan ang panukala. Kumambiyo naman si Villar sa pagsasabing hindi niya mapipigalan ang mga tao na kumain ng kanin.

“I cannot prevent people from eating unlimited amount of rice. It is their choice. It was just a genuine expression of concern on my part,” sabi ni Villar.

