IPINALABAS na simula kahapon ang pelikulang ‘Can We Still Be Friends’ nina Gerard Anderson at Arci Munoz at para sa mga nakapanood na tiyak kong bawat isa ay makaka-relate sa mga eksena sa movie. IPINALABAS na simula kahapon ang pelikulang ‘Can We Still Be Friends’ nina Gerard Anderson at Arci Munoz at para sa mga nakapanood na tiyak kong bawat isa ay makaka-relate sa mga eksena sa movie. Kwento ito nina Sam (Arci) at Digs (Gerard) na walong taon nang magkarelasyon, ngunit maghihiwalay dahil hindi maibigay ni Digs ang mga expectations ni Sam. Umpisa pa lamang ng pelikula ay makakarelate na agad ang mga manonood lalu na ang mga magkarelasyon, mag-asawa man, magka-live in o magdyowa pa lamang. Makikita ang chemistry nina Gerard at Arci lalu na’t ikalawang pagkakataon na sila ay magkasama sa pelikula. Dahil romantic-comedy (romcom) ang ‘Can We Still Be Friends’, tiyak na maaaliw ang mga manonood sa mga patawa nina Gerard at Arci. Ipinakita rin dito ang kadalasang pinag-aawayan ng magkarelasyon, magmula sa mga simpleng bagay na gawain sa bahay at isyu hinggil sa kawalan ng pagsisikap ng kapartner, batay at pagiging boring na ng isang relasyon. O, hindi ba relate na relate ka rito? Tinalakay din dito ang mga nangyayari sakaling maghiwalay na ang isang dating nagmamahalan. Mula sa rebound relationships, mga kayang gawin ng isang tao na hindi makamove on, katulad na lamang ng pagbibigay ng mga alibi para lamang makausap si ex at ang pagsandal kay ex kahit alam mong wala na kayo. Sa sobrang epektibo ng akting nina Gerard at Arci, kakainisan mo pa sa ilang eksena ang kanilang karakter, kagaya ni Digs na kulang sa pagsusumikap sa buhay, na alam nating nangyayari sa totoong buhay at si Sam na hindi nakikita ang pagiging mapagmahal ni Digs dahil sa kanyang frustrations. Halos 80 porsiyento ng pelikula ay umikot kina Gerard at Arci at bagamat may mga eksenang ilang beses na inulit, iba lamang ang mga linya, hindi nadadala pa rin ito ng dalawang bida. Siyempre, bukod sa na-entertain ka na, kakapulutan pa rin ito ng aral ng mga manonood. Ipinakita sa pelikula na malalaman lamang natin ang importansiya ng isang tao kapag wala na siya sa buhay mo at siyempre ipinakita rin dito na hindi dapat kainggitan ang isang tao dahil lamang nakakalamang siya sa iyo. Hindi ko na ikukuwento ang ending ng pelikula, para panoorin nyo na lamang. Sa iskor na 1 hanggang 10, kung saan 10 ang pinakamataas, bibigyan ko ang pelikula ng iskor na 8 dahil sa pagiging Pinoy na Pinoy na kwento ng ‘Can We Still Be Friends.’

