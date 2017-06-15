Sulat mula kay Nelissa ng San Isidro, Matalom, Leyte Dear Sir Greenfield, Dahil sa hirap ng buhay sa ngayon, nais ko sanang pag-abrodin ang mister ko, kaya lang mahina ang kanyang loob kaya sa ngayon ay kinukumbinse ko pa siyang mag-aplay sa abroad at sumama sa kapatid niyang nagse-seaman. Tapos kasi ng seaman ang mister kaya lang ni minsan ay hindi naman siya nasampa ng barko, pero kumpleto naman siya ng papeles para makapag-abroad. Gusto ko lang malaman kung sakaling pumapayag ang mister ko na mangibangbansa, matutuloy kaya siya at magkakaroon kaya siya ng maunlad na karanasan sa ibang dagat? September 5, 1988 ang birthday ng mister ko at October 10, 1989 naman ang birthday ko. Umaasa, Nelissa ng Leyte Solusyon/Analysis: Palmistry: Kitang-kita ang malinaw at malawak na Travel Line (Illustration 1-1 arrow 1.) sa kaliwa at kanang palad ni miser. Ibig sabihin, tama ang iyong iniisip, sa sandaling nag-aplay sa abroad si mister bilang seaman, sa takdang panahong inilaan ng kapalaran may isang mabunga at mabiyayang pangingibang bansang itatala sa kanyang kapalaran. Cartomancy: Ten of Hearts, King of Diamonds at Ten of Diamonds ang lumabas (Illustration 1.). Ang mga baraha ang nagsasabing sa sandaling napapayag mong pag-aplayin si mister sa abroad, walang duda, sa taon ding ito ng 2017 sa buwan ng Oktubre, sa tulong din ng kanyang kapatid na nagse-seman, mabilis siyang makakasampa sa barko. Itutuloy….

