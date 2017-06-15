Unang panalo asam ng F2 Logistics, Sta. Lucia By Angelito Oredo Bandera

Mga Laro Ngayon

(Bacoor City Strike Gym)

5 p.m. Generika-Ayala vs Cherrylume

7 p.m. F2 Logistics vs Sta. Lucia Realty

Team Standings: Pool A – Cignal (3-0); Petron (2-1); F2 Logistics (0-2); Sta. Lucia (0-2) Pool B – Foton (3-0); Generika-Ayala (1-1); Cocolife (1-2); Cherrylume (0-2) AGAWAN sa unang panalo ang nagtatanggol na kampeong F2 Logistics Cargo Movers at baguhang Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors sa pagkumpleto sa kanilang mga laban sa Pool Play ng 2017 Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference sa Strike Gym sa Molino blvd., Bacoor City. Una munang magsasagupa ang Generika Ayala LifeSavers, na nasa ikalawang puwesto sa Pool B, at ang patuloy na hangad ang unang panalo na Cherrylume Iron Lady Warriors sa ganap na alas-5 ng hapon bago ang tampok sa salpukan ganap na alas-7 ng gabi ng Cargo Movers at Lady Realtors. Pilit ipopormalisa ng Generika-Ayala ang kanilang pagtuntong sa Pool C sa pagsagupa sa Cherrylume sa unang laro ng liga para sa “Spike on Tour” na iho-host ni Cavite vice governor Jolo Revilla at ang ina na si Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla. Base sa format ng liga, ang top two finishers sa Pool A at B ay magsasagupa sa Pool C habang ang mahuhuling dalawang koponan sa dalawang pool ay magsasama-sama naman sa Pool D para sa isa pang ikot ng aksyon upang madetermina ang magsasagupa at ranking sa quarterfinals. Tanging ang Cignal, Foton at Petron pa lamang ang nakakasiguro ng silya sa Pool C habang ang F2 Logistics at Sta. Lucia ay maghihintay sa resulta sa laban ng Generika-Ayala at Cherrylume para madetermina kung sino ang kanilang makakasama sa Pool D. Nakatuon naman ang atensiyon sa kasalukuyang kampeon na Cargo Movers, na nalasap ang ikalawang sunod na kabiguan sa kamay ng Petron Blaze Spikers sa una nitong laro at Cignal HD Spikers noong Martes, 25-27, 21-25, 25-21, 19-25. “We’re still adjusting,” sabi ni F2 Logistics coach Ramil de Jesus, na iniangat ang bumubuo sa De La Salle University sa PSL upang ihanda sa hangad nitong ikalawang sunod na kampeonato sa susunod na taon ng University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP). “Dami pa namin errors at kailangan namin maitama lahat ng galaw. It’s good that these issues cropped up early in the tournament. It’s still a long way to go,” sabi ng dating national women’s volley coach. Hindi naman simpleng kalaban ang Lady Realtors na matapos gulantangin ang title contender na Cignal ay nabigo muli sa Petron, 18-25, 16-25, 20-25, Martes ng gabi.

