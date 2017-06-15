Laro Ngayon

(Araneta Coliseum)

7 p.m. Barangay Ginebra vs TNT KaTropa

PILIT hahablutin ng TNT KaTropa ang importanteng ikatlong sunod na panalo upang tuluyang patalsikin ang top seed na Barangay Ginebra sa pagwawalis sa sarili nitong best-of-five semifinals series sa 2017 PBA Commissioner’s Cup ngayong gabi sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ganap na alas-7 ng gabi muling magsasagupa ang Gin Kings na puwersadong ipanalo ang laro ngayon para umasa na maitulak sa matira-matibay na ikalimang laro ang kanilang serye kontra Tropang Texters na pilit naman kukunin ang ikatlong panalo upang agad makatuntong sa kampeonato.

Kaya naman muling umaasa si Ginebra coach Tim Cone na sasamahan sila ng kanilang mga kabarangay upang makaiwas sa maagang pagkakapatalsik sa semifinals.

“We’re hoping our crowd comes back to give us a huge lift to get us back in the series,” sabi ni Cone na nalasap ang dalawang sunod na kabiguan na ang una ay ang 94-100 pagkatalo noong Linggo na sinaksihan ng 11,000 manonood at malayo sa humigit-kumulang 7,000 na nakapanood sa kanilang 103-107 kabiguan noong Martes.

Aminado si Cone na malaking tulong ang kanilang “sixth man” o ang mga diehard fans ng Ginebra na palagi nilang bentahe sa lahat ng labanan dahil sa naipapamalas nilang never-say-die attitude.

Nahihirapan ang two-time grand slam coach na nasasapawan ang Ginebra kontra sa TNT KaTropa kung saan sakit sa kanilang ulo si import Joshua Smith at Fil-Czech Anthony Semerad na inilabas ang laro sa ikalawang laban.

“At this point through the first two games, TNT has hit the big shots and the big plays, and we have not,” sabi ni Cone na dapat ma-sweep ang tatlong laro para makaabaante sa ikatlo nitong conference Finals. “We’re expecting to turn that around, especially with the help of our fans.”