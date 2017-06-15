Diether bagong leading man ni Megan sa GMA By Jun Nardo Bandera

GINULAT ng GMA Network ang netizens nang maglabas ang Magpakailanman official page na ang kilalang 90s heartthrob at Kapamilya star na si Diether Ocampo ang bibida sa Father’s Day special ng weekly drama anthology ngayong Sabado. Tungkol sa kuwento ng isang ama ang episode na nangako sa namatay na asawa na ipapa-breastfeed ang kanyang naiwang anak. Mahirap para sa isang ama ‘yon lalo na’t patay na ang babaeng dapat magpa-breastfeed ng anak. Makakapareha ni Diet si Megan Young sa nasabing episode. Siyempre after Diether’s first Kapuso outing, eh, aabangan kung mananatili na siya sa Kapuso Network.

