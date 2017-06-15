Pia, Marlon away-bati, maghihiwalay pero magbabalikan din By Ambet Nabus Bandera

O, di ba at parang mga teenager din sina Marlon Stockinger at Pia Wurtzbach na kapag nagkakatampuhan o may issue na hindi nareresolba ay agad magdededmahan sa social media at ia-unfollow ang isa’t isa. Take note na Miss Universe na iyan ha, at isang world-renowned car racer na hindi naman siguro “bano” sa mga bagay-bagay na may kinalaman sa love. Ha-hahaha! Ang latest, nagkaayos na raw uli ang magdyowa at may plano na naman silang mag-tour together sa iba’t ibang bansa. Meaning, talagang mahal nila ang isa’t isa na kahit mag-away nang mag-away ay nagkakabalikan din agad-agad!

