DUMATING na si Kris Aquino sa Singapore upang mag-shoot para sa isang international film na hindi pa pinapangalanan.
Sa kanyang Instagram account nag-post si Kris kasama ang kanyang mga bagahe na kuha sa Singapore airport.
Matagal nang usap-usapan na kasama sa cast si Kris sa gagawing Hollywood film na Crazy Rich Asians, ang movie version ng libro ni Kevin Kwan. Mas lalo lang tumindi ang bulungan nang i-follow ng mismong author si Kris sa kanyang IG account.
Sa isang recent post naman ni Kris tila confirmed na makakasama siya rito nang mag-post siya ng selfie kasama ang isa sa cast ng Crazy Rich Asians na si Constance Wu.
#fangirl moment. We've seen every episode of the 3 seasons of #freshofftheboat & so happy they've been renewed for Season 4! Thank You @wonstancecoo (Jessica Huang, the Mom of Eddie, Emery, and Evan & Louis' wife) for being so gracious, I know how exhausted she was BUT she still made the effort to pleasantly converse w/ me. ❤️
Ilan sa mga confirmed cast ay sina Henry Golding, Gemma Chan at Michelle Yeoh.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017,
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94