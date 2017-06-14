Jodi Sta. Maria college freshman na; tutuparin ang pangarap na makapagtapos Bandera

WALANG edad-edad sa pag-aaral, parang love lang din yan. At ganyan nga ang pinatunayan ni Jodi Sta. Maria na it’s never too late para magtapos ng pag-aaral. Hindi hadlang sa aktres ang pagiging 35-years old para hindi matupad ang kanyang pangarap, at ito nga ay nang mag-enroll siya sa kursong Psychology sa Southville International School and Colleges. Sa Southville din nagtapos ng High School ang aktres. Magiging ka-schoolmates niya ang mag-love team na sina Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano. “Overwhelmed ako kasi nakilala ko ‘yung mga professors ko,” pahayag ni Jodi sa isa sa mga clips na ipinost niya sa kanyang social media fan page. “I’m really excited and nervous at the same time.” Sa kanyang fan page, ibinhagi rin ng aktres ang mga larawan ng kanyang orientation sa school, uniform at reunion with her former teachers and advisers.

