Resulta ng inquiry sa ‘friendly airstrike’ ayaw ilabas ng AFP By John Roson Bandera

Tapos na ng Armed Forces ang inquiry nito sa airstrike na ikinasawi ng 10 kawal at ikinasugat ng pito pa sa Marawi City dalawang linggo na ang nakaraan, pero tumanggi munang ilabas ang resulta. Ayon kay AFP inspector-general Maj. Gen. Rafael Valencia, naisumite na niya kay AFP chief Gen. Eduardo Año noong Biyernes ang resulta ng pagtatanong ng board of inquiry, pero inirekomenda niyang huwag muna itong isapubliko. “May information dun na may implication sa ongoing operation sa Marawi… so actually one of the recommendation is i-hold muna yung pag-disclose dun habang hindi pa natatapos yung combat operations,” sabi ni Valencia sa mga reporter. Ayon sa opisyal, maaaring malagay sa panganib ang buhay ng mga kawal kung ilalabas ang resulta ng pagtatanong. Nang tanungin kung lumalabas sa resulta ang human error o equipment failure, sinabi lang ni Valencia sa mga reporter na “confluence of events” ang nakamamatay na airstrike ng Air Force SF-260 attack plane noong Mayo 31. Noong Hunyo 1, inulat ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana na tinamaan ng ikaapat na bomba mula sa naturang eroplano ang isang team ng Army. Nasa 100 metro lang ang layo ng Army team mula sa gusali kung saan dapat ipapatak ng SF-260 ang bomba, aniya. Maaaring nagkamali ang piloto o di kaya’y ang mga kawal na nagdidirekta ng operasyon, ayon sa defense chief. May mga bahagi ng resulta ng inquiry na saklaw ng “operational security,” sabi ni AFP public affairs office chief Col. Edgard Arevalo sa isang briefing Miyerkules ng hapon. “‘Pag binanggit natin ‘yung ibang item tungkol dito, information about this will reveal some of our operational details na sa ngayon na hindi pa natin puwedeng banggitin sapagkat it will endanger the lives of our people as well our equipment that are still deployed in the area,” aniya. Maaari ding magkaroon ng dagdag na pressure sa mga pilotong nagsasagawa ng airstrike sa Marawi kapag lumabas ang resulta ng inquiry, ayon sa opisyal. “Kailangan nating magpatuloy very prudently kasi remember that some of the people they (board of inquiry) were investigating are still in the frontline. May mga nagpapatuloy pa tayong airstrike, may mga piloto pa tayong lumilipad,” ani Arevalo. Sa ngayon aniya’y inirekomenda muna ni Valencia na ipadala ang resulta ng inquiry sa mga commander ng major services ng AFP. Binigyan ang major service commanders ng awtoridad na alamin ang nararapat na kaparusahan kung tauhan nila ang nagkamali, mag-feedback sa mga supplier kung gamit ang pumalya, at magsagawa ng adjustment para maiwasan nang maulit ang ganoong insidente, ani Arevalo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.