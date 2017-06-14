Ex-cong kakasuhan sa PDAF scam

Sasampahan ng kasong kriminal ng Office of the Ombudsman ang dating kongresista ng Nueva Ecija kaugnay ng maanomalyang paggamit nito ng kanyang P15 milyong pork barrel fund noong 2007.

Ito ay matapos ibasura ng Ombudsman ang inihaing motion for reconsideration ni ex-Rep. Rodolfo Antonino. Tig-dalawang kaso ng graft at malversation ang isasampa laban sa kanya.

“The motions for reconsideration are mere rehashes of the issues and claims previously raised by them and already passed upon by the Office,” saad ng resolusyon ng Ombudsman.

Kasama niya sa kaso sina dating Department of Agriculture Sec. Arthur Yap, ngayon ay kongresista ng Bohol; Alan Javellana, Rhodora Mendoza, Encarnita Cristina Munsod, Maria Ninez Guañizo, mga taga-National Agri-Business Corporation; Marilou Antonio, representative ng Buhay Mo Mahal Ko Foundation, Inc. at Carmelita Barredo ng C.C. Barredo Publishing House.

Ayon sa Ombudsman noong Enero 2007 ay sumulat si Antonino sa DA at inendorso ang Nabcor at BMMKFI sa pagpapatupad ng kanyang livelihood project. Ang pork barrel ni Antonino ay ipinambili umano ng mga livelihood training kits noong Marso 22, 2007. Kinabukasan ay nai-deliver na umano ang LTK sa Roxas Boulevard at tinanggap ito ni Antonino.

Sa isinagawang imbestigasyon ng Ombudsman hindi umano totoo na mayroong na-deliver na LTK at itinanggi rin ng mga lokal na pamahalaan sa distrito ni Antonino na mayroon silang natanggap na ganito.

Kuwestyunable rin umano ang hindi pagdaan sa public bidding ng proyekto.