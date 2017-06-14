Malapit nang matapos ang operasyon ng mga puwersa ng pamahalaan laban sa mga Islamic militant na sumalakay sa Marawi City, sabi ni Armed Forces public affairs chief Col. Edgard Arevalo.

“It’s nearing its ending, nearing conclusion, we are now in the final stage of operations in Marawi,” sabi ni Arevalo sa isang briefing Miyerkules, ang ika-23 araw ng bakbakan.

Ibinigay ng military official ang pahayag kasabay ng pag-anunsyo na nabawi ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ng walo pang gusali na ginamit Maute group, na may kaugnayan umano sa ISIS, bilang puwesto ng mga machine gun at sniper nito.

Nabawi rin ng mga sundalo ang 500-square-meter na lugar at marami pang armas mula sa grupo, na humihina na ang paglaban, ani Arevalo.

Pero ayon kay Arevalo, may iba pang inookupang gusali at may hawak pang mga sibilyan ang Maute group kaya mas maingat pa ngayon ang mga kawal.

Kasabay nito, itinanggi ng military official ang napaulat na target umanong bombahin ng mga puwersa ng pamahalaan ang mga mosque na pinagtataguan ng mga natitirang kasapi ng Maute group.

“We have not bombed any mosque and do not intend to bomb mosques in Marawi. We can defeat them without stooping to their level. These terrorists had been desecrating these places of worship hoping that the government forces will respond in the same manner,” ani Arevalo.

Ayon sa opisyal, umabot na sa 206 kasapi ng Maute group ang napapatay mula nang mag-umpisa ang bakbakan sa Marawi noong Mayo 23.

Limampu’t apat na kawal at tatlong sundalo na ang nasawi at kabuuang 330 na ang nasusugatan sa pakikipagsagupa sa Maute, ayon naman sa ulat ng Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police.