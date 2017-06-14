Limang minuto lamang umano ang itinagal ng 37 nasawi sa pag-atake ng Resorts World Manila mula ng malanghap nila ang usok mula sa sinunog na gaming table at mga upuan.

Ayon kay Bureau of Fire Protection chief, Fire Director Bobby Baruelo sa loob ng dalawa o tatlong minuto ay mawawalan na ng malay ang isang tao na nakalanghap ng makapal na usok na nagtataglay ng carbon monoxide at hydrogen cyanide.

“With continued inhalation of these gases, a person might die of suffocation or asphyxia after four to five minutes,” ani Baruelo sa pagpapatuloy ng pagdinig ng mga komite ng Kamara de Representantes kaugnay ng RWM incident.

Ang suffocation ay nangangahulugan umano na pagkawala ng oxygen sa utak.

Kasama sa nasawi ang asawa ni Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr.

Sinabi ni Baruelo na mas konti sana umano ang nasawi kung nakatakbo ang mga ito sa fire exit na malapit lamang sa lugar kung saan nakuha ang marami sa mga bangkay.

“The location of the victims is quite near to the available exits based on CCTV (footages. We had a walkthrough in the area and the room where the bodies were found. There were two available exits near them…. You can reach the exits in less than one minute,” dagdag pa ni Baruelo.

Pinagalitan naman ni House majority leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Farinas si Baruelo dahil sa pagkabigo nito na dumalo sa unang pagdinig ng RWM noong Hunyo 7.

“Nagkataon lang po na bago naipadala sa akin ang imbitasyon ay andoon na po ako sa Davao City and immediately after that, noong malaman ko kinabukasan, bumalik na po ako kaagad dito sa Maynila,” ani Baruelo.

Ipinunto naman ni Farinas na mas mahalaga ang imbestigasyon sa pagkamatay ng 37 katao kaysa sa pagbisita sa training center.

“You were only checking the proposed site of a training center. Here, we have the House of Representatives conducting an inquiry about the death of 37 people, mostly fire-related and you felt that that was more important,” ani Farinas. “That is poor judgement on your part, as far as we are concerned.”