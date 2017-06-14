10 patay, 8 sugatan sa banggaan ng van vs trak sa Davao City Inquirer

PATAY ang 10 katao, samantalang sugatan naman ang walong iba pa matapos bumangga ang isang pampasaherong van sa isang trak sa Bunawan district sa Davao City, kaninang umaga, ayon sa pulisya at mga rescuer.

Siyam sa mga biktima ang nasawi sa pinangyarihan ng insidente, samantalang namatay ang isa pa habang dinadala sa isang ospital, ayon kay Senior Insp. Ma. Teresita Gaspan, Davao City police spokesperson. Kabilang ang driver ng van sa mga nasawi.

Galing ang van mula sa bayan ng Monkayo, Compostela Valley at patungong Davao City nang bumangga ito sa isang trak na nasa kabilang linya ganap na alas-5 ng umaga. Papunta naman ang trak sa Davao del Norte.

Binatikos naman ni Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte ang mga ahensiya ng gobyerno sa kabiguang madisiplina ang mga driver ng mga public utility vehicles na bumibiyahe sa lungsod.

“It seems that authorities have again faltered in their duties and obligations,” sabi ni Duterte.

