NABULABOG ang klase sa isang paaralan sa Bulacan matapos ang bomb scare na iniuugnay sa Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
Isang text ang ipinadala sa Assemblywoman Felicitas G. Bernardino Memorial Trade School sa Barangay Lias ganap na alas-9:20 ng umaga ngayong araw, dahilan para ipag-utos ng mga opisyal ng paaralan ang paglikas sa gusali.
“But following a two-hour search, a police bomb disposal team concluded that the threat was a prank,” sabi Supt. Amado Mendoza, Marilao town police chief.
Natanggap ang banta ng head teacher na si Richard Cristobal.
“Exactly 1 pm you will die. We are the ISIS, today you will die we have a 10 bombs that plants of my man in your school, A.F.G.B.M.T.S. you are the lucky one who gave this reminders. We will kill you all. Exactly 1 pm the bomb set off (sic),” ayon sa natanggap na text.
Nakansela ang klase dahil sa nangyaring bomb scare.
Tinutunton na ng mga pulis ang nasa likod ng text message.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Inquirer
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94