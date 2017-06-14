NABULABOG ang klase sa isang paaralan sa Bulacan matapos ang bomb scare na iniuugnay sa Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Isang text ang ipinadala sa Assemblywoman Felicitas G. Bernardino Memorial Trade School sa Barangay Lias ganap na alas-9:20 ng umaga ngayong araw, dahilan para ipag-utos ng mga opisyal ng paaralan ang paglikas sa gusali.

“But following a two-hour search, a police bomb disposal team concluded that the threat was a prank,” sabi Supt. Amado Mendoza, Marilao town police chief.

Natanggap ang banta ng head teacher na si Richard Cristobal.

“Exactly 1 pm you will die. We are the ISIS, today you will die we have a 10 bombs that plants of my man in your school, A.F.G.B.M.T.S. you are the lucky one who gave this reminders. We will kill you all. Exactly 1 pm the bomb set off (sic),” ayon sa natanggap na text.

Nakansela ang klase dahil sa nangyaring bomb scare.

Tinutunton na ng mga pulis ang nasa likod ng text message.