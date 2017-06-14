P360M halaga ng shabu para sa Central Luzon naharang sa Las Piñas Inquirer

NAKUMPISKA ng mga miyembro ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency at mga pulis ang tinatayang P360 milyong halaga ng shabu, na dadalhin sana sa Central Luzon, sa isang warehouse sa Las Pinas kagabi.

Nadiskubre ang shabu sa Unit B, Lot 5, Block 3, sa Tiongquiao st. sa BF Martinville Subdivision sa Barangay Manuyo, ayon kay Ismael Fajardo Jr., PDEA Central Luzon director.

Idinagdag ni Fajardo na nakabalot ang 72 kilo ng shabu sa aluminum foil at itinago sa apat na puting styrofoam na kahon ng pinatuyong isda.

Ayon pa kay Fajardo, na bahagi ng shabu ay inilalaan sana sa Calabarzon region.

Isinilbi ang search warrant ganap na alas-8:30 ng gabi, bagamat walang natagpuan sa lugar.

Naka-address ang warrant sa isang Mr. Lee at mga suspek na nakilala lamang bilang “Johny, Sy, Jen, Luk, Jimmy, Pilay, Tanda” at Jane Does at John Does.

Sinabi pa ni Fajardo na ang operasyon sa Las Piñas ay bilang followup sa pagkakaaresto sa Taiwanese national na si Chen Teho Chang na nahulihan ng P250 milyong halaga ng shabu matapos ang isinagawang drug bust sa Parañaque City.

