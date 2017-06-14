Opisyal ng BIR pinatay ng tandem By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Patay ang isang opisyal ng Bureau of Internal Revenue matapos na pagbabarilin kahapon ng umaga. Patay ang isang opisyal ng Bureau of Internal Revenue matapos na pagbabarilin kahapon ng umaga. Si Albert Enriquez, hepe ng Assessment Division ng BIR Revenue District 28, ay agad na binawian ng buhay sanhi ng mga tama ng bala. Sa paunang imbestigasyon, kabababa ng biktima sa kanyang sasakyan sa West Ave., ala-7:30 ng umaga ng pagbabarilin ng riding in tandem. Pumarada ang biktima sa labas ng Ambianza Apartelle na malapit sa tanggapan ng BIR. Inaalam pa ng pulisya kung ang ano ang motibo sa pagpatay sa biktima.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.