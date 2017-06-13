Dasal ni Angel: Gera sa Marawi matapos na sana Bandera

KUNG may mga nangnega kay Angel Locsin sa pagpunta niya sa Marawi City para tumulong sa mga refugees doon ay mas marami pa rin ang pumuri at sumaludo sa ginawa niya. Walang paki si Angel kung may mangyari mang masama sa kanya basta ang nasa isip niya lang ay makatulong at maka-inspire ng kapwa. Sey nga ni Angel, “Non-stop naman yung mga tunog ng baril, ng bomba. Nakakakaba pero kung kayo nga nandito di ba? Ako naman ginagawa ko lang yung part ko, nandito ako kasi parang nabalitaan ko na parang maraming refugees dito.” Dagdag pa niya, “Sana matapos na ‘to para makabalik na sila sa mga tahanan nila. Makapagsimula na. Yun lang naman ang lagi kong naririnig na hinihingi ng mga tao. Para rin sa mga nag-aantay sa mga sundalo, makauwi na sila sa mga pamilya nila.”

