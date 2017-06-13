Alden sa bikini photo ni Maine: Ginalingan, e! May nanalo na! Bandera

TUWANG-tuwa at muling pinakilig ni Alden Richards ang AlDub Nation sa mga naging reaksiyon nito sa mga bikini photo ni Maine Mendoza. Isa lang si Alden sa napakaraming lalaking napanganga sa mga seksing larawan ni Maine sa Instagram. Kuha ang mga nasabing litrato sa napakagandang lugar na Maldives kung saan nakasama rin niya ang kanyang kapatid na si Coleen, ang celebrity hairdresser na si Celeste Tuviera, at Eat Bulaga executive na si Jenny Ferre. Sa segment ng Eat Bulaga na “Juan For All, All For Juan” nitong weekend, tinanong ni Allan K si Alden kung ano ang masasabi niya sa mga litrato ni Maine na naka-two piece bikini. Napapailing na sagot ni Alden, “Ang masasabi ko lang, talagang ginalingan…May nanalo na, may nanalo na!”

Nauna rito, nagkagulo rin ang AlDub Nation nang kumalat na ang mga pasabog na litrato ni Maine, lalo na nang mag-like na si Alden sa mga ito. Dahil dito kaya agad nag-trending ang hashtag na #ADNILikeMoAldenGiveAways kung saan nagpakontes pa ang ilang mayayamang fans ng AlDub kung magla-like ba si Alden sa mga photo ni Maine.

Ilan sa mga major prizes ay mga mamahaling gadgets, P25,000 cash at round-trip ticket to a local destination. Ang nanalo rito ay in-announce last June 7.

