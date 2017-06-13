4 brgy pa kuta ng Maute –AFP By John Roson Bandera

Apat na barangay pa ng Marawi City ang maituturing na “stronghold” o kuta ng Maute group, na patuloy na sumasagupa sa mga puwersa ng pamahalaan, ayon sa isang military official. Kabilang ang apat sa 10 hanggang 12 barangay na “apektado” pa ng pakikipagsagupa sa Maute, sabi ni Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, hepe ng Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command, sa mga reporter Martes, ang ika-22 araw ng bakbakan. “Puwede silang mag-manuever (sa 10 hanggang 12 barangay) pero ang talagang stronghold nila is apat na lang,” aniya. Bukod dito, mayroon pang 150 hanggang 200 mandirigma ang Maute group, na may kaugnayan umano sa ISIS, ayon kay Galvez. “Medyo, pero kaya,” anang opisyal nang tanungin kung gaano kalakas pa ang paglaban ng Maute. Ayon kay Galvez, ang Marawi ay may 96 barangay at marami sa mga ito’y kontrolado na ng mga puwersa ng pamahalaan. Tumanggi ang opisyal na sabihin ang pangalan ng mga “apektado” pang barangay, dahil mayroon aniyang “tactical value” ang mga ito. Sinabi lang ni Galvez na ang mga ito’y pawang mga nasa silangang bahagi ng lungsod, kung saan tradisyunal na nanahan ang pamilya Maute — ang angkan na kinabibilangan ng matataas na pinuno ng kalaban. “Ito yung parang mass base nila,” ani Galvez. Ayon pa sa opisyal, ang mga “stronghold” ng Maute ay mayroong matataas na gusaling nagagamit ng grupo sa pagsagupa sa mga tropa ng pamahalaan. “Ang hirap kunin nung mga high-rise building. [Pero] kung controlled mo yung high-rise buildings, controlled mo na yung area, so unti-unti naming kinukuha yung mga high-rise na yun,” ani Galvez. Sa pinakahuling tala ng militar ay mayroon nang 202 kasapi ng Maute group na napatay. Walumpu sa mga ito ay pawang mga sniper, ani Galvez.

