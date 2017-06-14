Jovit iniwan ng dyowa, pakikipaglandian sa babaeng fan buking sa Facebook Live By Alex Brosas Bandera

Feeling GGSS (guwapong-guwapo sa sarili) ba itong si Jovit Baldivino at in-entertain pa niya ang isang female fan which lead to his separation sa kanyang girlfriend kung saan may anak siya? Nagpa-interview ang GF ni Jovit na si Shara Chavez at sinabing hiwalay na sila ng singer matapos niyang mabuking na may babaeng umeeksena sa kanyang dyowa. Sa kanyang sunud-sunod na post sa Facebook ay ibinuking ng GF ni Jovit ang sweetness ng dalawa. Nagkakilala sila noong June 3 tapos dinalaw na kaagad ni Jovit ang kanyang female admirer sa bahay nito. “Akala mo naman wala akong kopya, holding hands daw kayo oh nahiya kapa!! Uyyy ati girl wag masyado kiligin, may gf at baby na yan. Pero dahil ang ganda mo wala ng #happyfamily,” ang FB message ni Shara na sinundan pa ng, “Thanks facebook, abot ko ang kalandian nyo! Haha!”

