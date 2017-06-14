Pinoy celebs nagbunyi sa pagkapanalo ng GSW By Jun Nardo Bandera

ADDICT din ang ilang celebrities sa katatapos na NBA championship game ng Golden State Warriors (GSW) at Cleveland Cavaliers. Champion ang GSW sa Game 5 kahapon kaya kanya-kanyang post sa social media ang ilang local artists upang batiin ang NBA team. Ilan sa GSW fans ay sina Vhong Navarro, Jean Garcia, Rocco Nacino habang loyal naman kay Lebron James ng Cleveland sina Gerald Anderson at Paolo Contis. Of course, marami rin sa ating kababayan ang magkakalaban dahil sa NBA championship game. Minsan nga ay nauuwi pa ito sa personal na labanan kahit hindi sila kilala ng players, huh! Now, back to reality guys at may nanalo na!

