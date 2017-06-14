That’s My Bae finalist ng ‘Eat Bulaga’ may kahalikang lalaki sa photo scandal By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAKAKA-SHOCK din kung paano nakuha ng ilang netizens ang pictures ni Joel Palencia, That’s My Bae finalist at napapanood sa seryeng Trops bago mag-Eat Bulaga. Kasama niya ang isang umano ay si Jhay Layam pero kuha raw ‘yon nu’ng hindi pa kilala si Joel. Halikan at lambingan ang mga photo. Tapos, meron pang screen grab ng usapan nilang dalawa na supposedly sila lang ang nakakaalam pero lumutang ‘yon sa Twitter. Usapan na dalawang taong may relasyon ‘yung nasa screen grab photo. Inaabang-abangan namin si Eat Bulaga si Joel dahil sumasayaw siya sa programa matapos lumabas ‘yung pictures nila ni Jhay. Eh wala ring tweet si Joel bilang tugon sa isyu. Luma na rin ‘yung post niya sa Instagram na may caption na, “Let them be.” Kaya hintayin na lang natin kung ano ang magiging explanation ni Joel tungko sa isyung ito. Naku, kapag umiral ang pagdidisiplina sa Eat Bulaga at sa producer ng Trops, ang APT Entertainment, malamang na maapektuhan ang paglabas ni Joel sa dalawang programa! Wala naman keber ang producers ng dalawang shows kung ano ang sexual preference ng kanilang artista. Pero ‘yung paglabas ng photos at screen grabs ng usapan eh, ibang usapan din ‘yon, huh!

