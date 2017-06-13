P10B supplemental budget para sa Marawi

Ipinanukala sa Kamara de Representantes ang paglalaan ng P10 bilyong supplemental fund para sa rehabilitasyon ng Marawi City.

Ayon kay Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque kailangan ng malaking pondo para agad na makabangon ang Marawi kaya inihain niya ang Tindeg Marawi Bill (House bill 5874).

“While many efforts have been successful in properly evacuating innocent civilians from the zone of conflict, the government must plan and appropriate funds towards the rehabilitation of Marawi City and the restoration of peace and order within the area,” ani Roque.

Ang pondo ay gagamitin sa humanitarian assistance sa mga biktima ng pag-atake ng Maute group sa Marawi City.

“The purpose of this bill is to appropriate a supplemental budget specifically earmarked for Marawi City in order to expedite its recovery from the ruins of war and return to ordinary civilian life.”